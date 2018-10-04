DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For those heading to the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Dallas Area Rapid Transit has tips that could help fans arrive to the game with ease.

Kickoff for the game begins at 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl near the State Fair of Texas.

DART says fans using the TRE will take it to Victory Station. From there, they can get on a shuttle bus to get to the fairgrounds. Click here for the complete TRE schedule.

For fans heading home after the game, they should reverse the way they got to Fair Park and go back the way they came.

DART says fans heading back to Fort Worth should be aware of the last departing TRE trains. The last train from Union Station will be leave at 11:30 p.m., and the last one from Victory Station will leave at 11:35 p.m.

DART has more tips below for a smooth trip: