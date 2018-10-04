DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For those heading to the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Dallas Area Rapid Transit has tips that could help fans arrive to the game with ease.
Kickoff for the game begins at 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl near the State Fair of Texas.
DART says fans using the TRE will take it to Victory Station. From there, they can get on a shuttle bus to get to the fairgrounds. Click here for the complete TRE schedule.
For fans heading home after the game, they should reverse the way they got to Fair Park and go back the way they came.
DART says fans heading back to Fort Worth should be aware of the last departing TRE trains. The last train from Union Station will be leave at 11:30 p.m., and the last one from Victory Station will leave at 11:35 p.m.
DART has more tips below for a smooth trip:
- Rely on our staff to coach you: Staff will be at key stations to help you buy tickets and make connections.
- Make GoPass® your top choice: Save time by buying in advance with our free app, available in the App Store and on Google Play.
- Activate, activate, activate: Be sure to activate your GoPass ticket before you board.
- Go old school: Don’t have the app? Purchase a pass from a ticket vending machine at the station.
- Sign up for alerts: DART alerts keep you in the know, on the go! To sign up, just text DARTTXOU to 41411.
- Park it: Free parking is available at many DART facilities.
- Run the spread: Spread out along the platform as your train approaches and use all available doors for boarding.
- Pass it along: Know friends going to the fair but not the game? Tell them to get $2 off fair admission with the GoPass app.
- Start early: To ensure you’re in your seat for the kickoff, allow extra time and take advantage of early transit service.