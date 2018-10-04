NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The bite, is back.

Fall rains have given late season life to swarms of mosquitoes, and new concerns about more cases of West Nile virus.

The September rains that ended drought, also started the swarming, biting, and itching North Texas had escaped for most of the summer.

Mosquitos, are multiplying, making up for lost time with a late season appearance, and bringing back the chance for more exposures to West Nile.

“You could see more human cases,” said Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja. “That’s very, very possible.”

Tarrant County has seen 12 human West Nile cases this year, and one death, but most of those were early in the year.

In traps around the county, there were 113 mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile since September 1. That’s compared to 102 positive tests, for all of June through August.

“If the weather stays the way it is, and the mosquito activity that were seeing right now, if it continues, yes, we’re going to see more human cases,” Taneja said.

The positive of a late season outbreak he said is there is less time for the mosquitoes to reproduce, but the 55 degree temperatures needed to make them disappear, aren’t settling in just yet.

At least a half dozen cities were planning to spray for mosquitoes Thursday night, including Arlington, Keller, Dallas, Plano, Flower Mound, Duncanville.