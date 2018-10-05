Filed Under:America, Army, Country, Courage, Defense Department, fallen, James A. Slape, National Guard, RIP, sacrifice, Semper Fi, soldier, USA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has released the identity of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan.

The Defense Department says 23-year-old specialist James A. Slape from Morehead City, North Carolina, died Thursday as a result of wounds sustained from an improvised explosive device in Helmand Province. The incident is under investigation.

Slape was assigned to the 60th Troop Command of the North Carolina Army National Guard of Washington, North Carolina.

Additional information about Slape was not immediately available.

american flag 55710693 NC Soldier Killed By Explosive Device In Afghanistan

(credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s