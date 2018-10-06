MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil Saturday evening to remember a Mesquite middle school student who was killed in a bus crash this week.

Inside the Family Cathedral of Praise, a sea of candles shined for 12-year-old Jazmine Alfaro. It’s been the toughest week for family and friends who loved her.

The agonizing cries from Jazmine’s mother poured through the church.

The 12-year-old student died Wednesday when her school bus flipped over and hit a power line, which sparked a fire. Dozens of students from Terry Middle School were injured.

Relatives said Jazmine was smart and beautiful. Pastor Harry Sewell hoped to offer her family emotional healing.

“Her legacy will live on forever through us. Years from now, we’ll be telling stories about how she touched our hearts, how she touched this city, how she touched this community and her school. That’s the message of hope I want to give,” said Pastor Sewell.

Students, friends and parents grieved as one for Jazmine.

“I just started praying when they lit the candles. Like, God be with the mom. Giver her the strength to move forward from this,” said LaTonya Edwards.

Jazmine’s mother leaned on others for support and was too heartbroken to speak.

Tearful friends paused at photos and tributes, remembering a face they’ll never see again.

The community is invited to leave messages for the family. A date for Jazmine’s funeral has not yet been announced.