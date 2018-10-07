DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was one year ago Sunday that the case of a missing Richardson toddler grabbed headlines around the world. A heartfelt community gathered to remember Sherin Mathews at the Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery in Dallas.

A memorial bench dedicated to the toddler sits at the cemetery. Her memory still lives on in many hearts and minds.

“This really is a good way to know that Sherin has not been forgotten,” said one resident.

Richardson police, community members and volunteers who helped search for her were surrounded on Sunday with photos, balloons and flowers to reflect.

Sherin was reported missing on October 7, 2017, and her body was found that same month in a culvert near her home. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Her adoptive parents Wesley and Sini Mathews are accused in her death. Investigators say Wesley originally reported her missing but say that he later told them he left her outside as punishment for not drinking her milk.

Wesley Mathews has been charged with capital murder.

Farahana Kassam, who’s been following the case closely in court, spoke during Sunday’s service.

“I think everybody just has a lot of questions on their mind as to why someone would do something like this to a child that they chose to adopt,” said Kassam.

Many who were in attendance hope tougher laws prevent another tragedy like Sherin’s. They are proposing a new law in the toddler’s name that would make it illegal to leave a child home alone between five and eight years old.