BASTROP (AP) — Authorities say four people died and a child was critically injured when a speeding pickup truck hydroplaned on a rainy road near Austin and struck an oncoming car.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Robbie Barrera told the Austin American-Statesman that two juveniles were among those killed in the crash Sunday in Bastrop County.

Barrera says the pickup was traveling at “an unsafe speed” in light of the rainfall at the time.

The pickup struck a Honda sedan. Barrera says the Honda’s driver and three passengers were killed. A child in the Honda was critically hurt and airlifted to a hospital. Authorities haven’t released the child’s age or any of the victims’ identities.

The pickup driver is in stable condition at a hospital.

DPS is investigating the wreck.

 

