JANESVILLE, Wis. (CBSDFW.COM) – One dog’s incredible story has grabbed national attention after he was left to be euthanized just weeks after he was born.

Before being selected as a runner-up in People Magazine’s “Cutest Rescue Dog” contest, Rex had quite the journey after he was born with a disorder that doesn’t allow him to use his front limbs. His journey brought him from Texas to Wisconsin.

WKOW reports Rex, his mother and brother were dropped off at an unidentified, alleged kill shelter in Texas soon after he was born. A local animal group found out about the dogs and took them to a rescue facility.

Owner JoLynn Burden says if it wasn’t for the rescue group, the dogs would have likely been euthanized.

Rex was brought to Wisconsin where Burden and her family took the dog in and eventually adopted him.

“Having teenagers in the house and other dogs in the house, it really made for the right fit and really being able to be that family that could provide him his forever,” said Burden.

Burden tells WKOW Rex uses a wheel cart that was donated by Gunner’s Wheels Foundation to help the dog get around.

“His story brings inspiration to all those who read about it, who meet him and we’re just happy to be able to share him with the world,” said Burden.