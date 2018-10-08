Filed Under:Barbara Bush, Bridal, Bride, Dallas, George H. Bush, George W. Bush, Jenna Hager, Maine, Marriage, News, Preston Hollow, social media, Wedding

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former first daughter Barbara Bush married a 37-year-old screenwriter this weekend.

Her father, former President George W. Bush, escorted his daughter down the aisle while her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, watched the ceremony at the family’s Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, on Sunday.

The 36-year-old’s twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, told NBC’s “Today” show on Monday Barbara wore something borrowed — a bracelet her grandfather had given to his wife on their 70th wedding anniversary. Her namesake and grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, died at age 92 in April.

The bride is the co-founder of public health nonprofit Global Health Corps. Her husband’s name is Craig Coyne.

The couple will live in New York.

George W. Bush and his wife Laura live in Preston Hollow.

