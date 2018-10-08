Crews work to fix a power outage that is affected hundreds of residents in southeast Garland. (City of Garland/Facebook)

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – City officials say affected residents in southeast Garland could be without power until Friday after high winds damaged power lines over the weekend.

According to the city, high winds on Sunday destroyed power lines in the area around southeast Garland, which is affecting about 400 customers. They say crews are working around the clock to fix the issue, but that a “significant amount of work” still remains.

The affected power lines are located on Wynn Joyce Road from Larkin Lane to Bluffview Drive.

