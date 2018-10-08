Comments
Crews work to fix a power outage that is affected hundreds of residents in southeast Garland. (City of Garland/Facebook)
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – City officials say affected residents in southeast Garland could be without power until Friday after high winds damaged power lines over the weekend.
According to the city, high winds on Sunday destroyed power lines in the area around southeast Garland, which is affecting about 400 customers. They say crews are working around the clock to fix the issue, but that a “significant amount of work” still remains.
The affected power lines are located on Wynn Joyce Road from Larkin Lane to Bluffview Drive.
Below is advice from the city on how to deal with the extended power outage:
- Use an ice chest to keep perishable foods and medication cold. Monitor the temperature with a thermometer.
- A full, closed freezer will hold its temperature for about 48 hours.
- To prevent carbon monoxide exposure, only use portable generators outside in well-ventilated areas, never inside a home or garage.
- Do not connect a generator directly to household wiring. Instead connect it directly to what you are powering. For example, you may wish to run your refrigerator and a few lamps.
- Unplug electronics to keep them from being damaged by a power surge when electric service is restored.
- Close blinds and drapes to help keep your home cool.
- If your home is becoming uncomfortably warm, drink plenty of fluids and avoid doing any strenuous work. You can also take a bath or shower to cool off, or sponge yourself with cool water. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.
- If you feel it is too warm to stay in your home, go to a library, theater, school, shopping mall or other air-conditioned facility during the warmest part of the day.
- Flashlights are a safe way to light your home during a power outage.
- Use careful supervision if lighting your home with candles.
- Charge mobile devices at a friend or relative’s home, at your workplace, or while driving in your car.
- Never leave a person or pet in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are open.
- During a power outage, water is still safe for drinking and washing.
- Communicate with family and neighbors to share updates or check if they need assistance.