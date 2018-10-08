  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(CBSDFW.COM) – Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes both children and adults suddenly. The disease has nothing to do with diet and lifestyle and there isn’t a cure. JDRF is the leading global organization funding TID research.

When you participate in your local JDRF One Walk, the money you raise supports life–changing breakthroughs that give hope to everyone impacted by this disease.

Since the JDRF’s founding, it has raised awareness, raised or directed nearly $5 billion to researching a cure and supported the T1D community.

 

