Dallas Fire-Rescue are working on a structure collapse in Dallas. (CBS11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and five others injured after a townhome under construction in Dallas collapsed, officials say.

According to officials on scene, the collapse involved a three-story townhome that is under construction in the 2600 block of Borger Street. Officials originally told CBS 11 that three people were reportedly trapped inside the rubble.

Officials later confirmed that one person died, and crews are working to remove the body from inside the collapsed structure. Four other people suffered unknown injuries.

It is unknown if the collapse is related storms that moved through the area late in the afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.