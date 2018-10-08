DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Vice President Mike Pence visited Dallas Monday afternoon to campaign for two candidates who are in heated matchups ahead of midterm elections.

Pence attended a rally for Republican Rep. Pete Sessions who is running for re-election against Democrat Colin Allred.

The vice president also went to a fundraiser for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. He is currently in a tight race against Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted a group picture with Pence while in front of his aircraft.