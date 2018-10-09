DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman isn’t hiding his feelings about current Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

“He needs to be more accurate with the football,” Aikman told radio hosts on KTCK-AM/FM Tuesday morning. “I’ve said for many, many years — as long as I can ever remember — when I’m asked, ‘Hey, what do you look for first in a quarterback,’ the first thing I look for is accuracy, because the rest of it doesn’t matter.

Aikman did not express much confidence on Twitter either when asked about Prescott. “@TroyAikman Can any QB learn to throw accurately through throwing drills or is that an innate trait/quality?” Tweeted user Emil Varghese. “Improvement can be made but I’ve always felt when it comes to accuracy you either have it or you don’t,” said Aikman.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM Tuesday morning, “[Prescott] did some things that kept us in that game the other day… I’m firmly in the corner that we’ve got a quarterback that we can build with and have for years to come in Dak Prescott. Make no mistake about it.” Dallas lost 19-16 to the Houston Texans.

After last weekend’s overtime loss, Jones said, “The better team won the game.”

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 2 and 3. Dallas has lost all three road games they’ve played this season. “These away games are a challenge, but that’s the way it’s supposed to be.” Jones said outside the Cowboys locker room. “This was never going to be a cake walk, but it’s just real disappointing.”

“It doesn’t matter how tough you are,” Aikman continued. “It doesn’t matter how smart you are or what a great leader you are. None of that stuff matters if you can’t put the ball where you have to put it. I’ve seen too many errant throws in that regard, and then there needs to be a little more anticipation.”

Aikman said he thinks Prescott doesn’t have the ‘anticipation’ to read the defense.

“When there’s two deep safeties, you’re looking for somebody to take the middle of the field, and that should be your first read if you have somebody who is taking the middle of the field versus those kinds of looks,” said Aikman. “I don’t see great anticipation on what a defense is doing and how might I be able to exploit that pre-snap or as the ball is snapped.”