MASSACHUSETTS (CBSNEWS.COM) – Former New York Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner is scheduled to be released from prison three months shy of serving his full 21-month sentence, according to federal Bureau of Prison records.

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner leaves Federal Court in New York on May 19, 2017 after pleading guilty to one count of sending obscene messages to a minor, ending an investigation into a “sexting” scandal that played a role in last year’s U.S. presidential election.(credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Weiner was sentenced in October 2017 to 21 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in May of that year to sending obscene material to a 15-year old girl. Weiner began his sentence at the Federal Medical Center Devens — a prison in Massachusetts for men requiring long-term medical or mental health care — on Nov. 6, 2017. Though he was initially slated to be released on Aug. 5, 2019, prison records indicate the 54-year-old is now scheduled to be released on May 14, 2019.

The New York Daily News first reported Weiner’s new release date.

