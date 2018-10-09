DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Demands of accountability and transparency continue to come from parishioners at a Catholic church where a priest is accused of sexually abusing boys in Dallas.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas revealed it has been working with local and federal investigators to review the files of all its priests.

The news revealed Tuesday night by Bishop Edward Burns at a ceremony of sorrows to address allegations of pedophilia here at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church.

Bishop Edward Burns says every practicing priest in Dallas has been reviewed and cleared by a team of former FBI agents and law enforcement investigators.

Now they’re turning their attention to former Dallas priests.

Dallas Catholic Bishop Edward Burns removed his ceremonial clothes and laid before the cross to show repentance Tuesday night.

“Healing is going to take time, and yet when the flock is shaken, it’s important that the Shepard be present,” said Bishop Burns.

In Dallas, allegations of sexual abuse surfaced at St. Celia’s Church against a beloved priest, Reverend Edmundo Paredes.

The Dallas Diocese says he was first suspended and removed from ministry in June 2017 after financial irregularities were discovered at the church.

In February 2018, three adult men made credible accusations of sexual assault by Father Paredes that happened when they were in their mid-teens.

Law enforcement and private investigators continue to look for Parades who is on the run.

Aside from the ceremony for forgiveness, a town hall was held at St. Cecilia Church where the faithful could ask questions in private.

The Bishop told CBS 11 any priest who has a credible accusation of sexual assault with be defrocked as soon as the allegation to determined to be credible.

One question that came up over and over again was how would predator priests be punished and held accountable.

There was no answer.

This was one of four listening sessions by the Dallas Diocese. For details on the next ones, click here.

No known predator priests have been in Dallas, but the church continues to ask anyone who believes they have been abused to come forward.