DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dramatic videos show how dangerous wet roads can be in North Texas.

While officers and firefighters were waiting for a tow truck to arrive Saturday morning, an SUV can be seen on patrol car dash cams sliding into a police vehicle which knocked the four men into the air and onto the freeway.

Two of them were hospitalized, none of them suffered life threatening injuries.

Wilmer Police Officer Alexander Lopez said he had no time to react and was thrown five to six feet from where he was standing.

“I had cuts a little bruising on my elbows,” said Officer Lopez. “By that time your adrenaline is kicking in, not sure what’s going on or where you’re hurting anywhere, but it wasn’t a good feeling at all whatsoever.”

One of the firefighters sustained broken ribs but all survived and Lopez is already walking the streets again in uniform.

“I am back at work I don’t know what to tell you about that. I’m not a superhuman or anything like that but at the end of the day, we do what we have to do,” said Officer Lopez.

The driver of the SUV who slid into the accident scene was not seriously injured either.

Wilmer Police hope this video will encourage drivers to slow down in the rain.