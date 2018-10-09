FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Fort Worth made a plea to the city Tuesday to stop construction they believe is leading to more flooding.

Residents off Randol Mill Road said they believe home developments, are adding to flooding they’ve wrestled with for years.

The city is aware of the issue, and is coordinating with developers to fix it. But people are not asking for less development, they want work on the homes on the bluffs above the Trinity River to stop, until there’s a different plan for what to do with stormwater.

“This is coming from the street. And it seems to be different each and every time it happens. You don’t know what to expect, or with what amount of rain is it going to happen,” said homeowner Julie Amendola.

Property owners living downhill, complain all the runoff from the cleared lots is filling up drainage ditches and ending up on their properties.

City councilwoman for the area, Gyna Bivens, is backing residents and calling for construction to stop.

The city council doesn’t meet again, until next week.