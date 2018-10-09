(CBS11) – Thank you Dave Hoeffel of Sirius XM 60’s On 6 for playing this song on your show today!

For rock n’ roll fans from the 1960s, you will remember this song by one of the world’s best rock and roll bands ever, if not the best.

The Rolling Stones (name taken from a song by blues artist Muddy Waters) formed in London in 1962, consisting originally with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts. Their first song to chart on the Billboard Top 100 was “Tell Me (You’re Coming Back)” in the summer of 1964 but only got as high as #24. Three months later, the band released “Time Is On My Side” which reached #6. However, the song featured this week was the last song to chart before they hit #1 in the summer of 1965 with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

“The Last Time” was recorded in January 1965 at the RCA Studios in Hollywood, and released in the U.S. on March 13, 1965. It was the band’s third #1 song on the UK Singles Chart and #1 in Germany, The Netherlands, and Norway. In America, it got all the way to #9. Written by Jagger and Richards, produced by Andrew Loog Oldham, and officially running 3:41 on the Decca label in the UK and London label in the US, the lyrics go like this:

Well I told you once and I told you twice

But ya never listen to my advice

You don’t try very hard to please me

With what you know it should be easy

Well this could be the last time

This could be the last time

Maybe the last time

I don’t know, oh no, oh no

This song was performed on many different rock and TV shows, such as The Ed Sullivan Show (CBS) and Shindig (ABC) and the BBC’s Top Of The Pops.

So here it is… in glorious mono… The Last Time.