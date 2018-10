BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A portion of State Highway 183 in Bedford near Industrial Boulevard and the managed TEXpress lanes was shut down in both directions Wednesday afternoon after a fiery crash.

By 3:30 p.m. the eastbound lanes were back open.

The truck hit a wall and caught fire. The driver was about to get out and walk around.

Traffic was being routed off at Industrial Boulevard in Euless.

More to come.