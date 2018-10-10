NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – And the pot rolls over! This Friday night, the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history will be up for grabs.

With no player matching all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, the next estimated jackpot jumped to $548 million. That means the cash option payout will be worth some $309 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 20, 22, 39, 54 and 60. The Mega Ball was 18. Mega Millions officials said there were 1,494,695 winning tickets at all prize levels for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on July 24. Tuesday night’s drawing was the 22nd straight that had no ticket matching all six numbers.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot win ever was a $656 million jackpot shared by people in three states in 2012.

It costs $2 to play the game and the sales cutoff time in Texas is 9:45 p.m.

Before you dig down deep for cash, remember the odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 303 million.

Mega Millions is played in Texas, 43 other states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.