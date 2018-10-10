Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, dfw, Homicide, Homicide Investigation, Irving Police, Juan Jose Casas-Cruz, Local TV

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police are investigating a homicide investigators said happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 7.

Police said the victim, 34-year-old Juan Jose Casas-Cruz was a passenger in a vehicle going southbound on State Loop 12 near State Highway 183.

aavictim No Suspect, Motive Yet For Sunday Homicide Of Vehicle Passenger In Irving

Juan Jose Casas-Cruz – victim of deadly shooting (Irving Police Dept.)

A small pickup truck pulled up next to Casas-Cruz and began shooting, police said.

The victim was hit by one of the rounds and was killed.

Police do not yet have a motive for the deadly shooting, but describe the suspect’s vehicle as a 1995 – 2000 model dark green Toyota Tacoma extra cab pickup truck with dark tinted windows.

 

toyota tacoma No Suspect, Motive Yet For Sunday Homicide Of Vehicle Passenger In Irving

Toyota Tacoma (Irving Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) and reference case number 18-22372. Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s