IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police are investigating a homicide investigators said happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 7.

Police said the victim, 34-year-old Juan Jose Casas-Cruz was a passenger in a vehicle going southbound on State Loop 12 near State Highway 183.

A small pickup truck pulled up next to Casas-Cruz and began shooting, police said.

The victim was hit by one of the rounds and was killed.

Police do not yet have a motive for the deadly shooting, but describe the suspect’s vehicle as a 1995 – 2000 model dark green Toyota Tacoma extra cab pickup truck with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) and reference case number 18-22372. Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.