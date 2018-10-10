Filed Under:Armed Suspects, Belt Line, coppell, Crime, gun, jail, MacArthur Blvd, News, robbery, rude, theft, White Car
Recognize these men? Please contact Crime Stoppers and reference Coppell PD case 18029118 if so. (photo credit: Coppell Police Dept.)

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for two men who robbed a convenience store near MacArthur Blvd and Belt Line Road on Monday.

They arrived at the store in a small white 4-door vehicle, possibly a Honda Fit or a Kia Soul or a similar vehicle.

suspect vehicle Police In Coppell Seek Serial Aggravated Robbery Suspects

Recognize this car? Call police in Coppell if so. (photo courtesy: Coppell Police Department)

Police said the same suspects committed a similar robbery at the same location on September 13, 2018.

Both times, one of the suspect’s pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the clerk. The other robber went behind the counter and stole money and cigarettes.

Anyone who can identify the men is urged to please contact Crime Stoppers and reference Coppell PD case 18029118.

