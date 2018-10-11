SAN DIEGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — DNA testing reveals the shark that attacked a 13-year-old boy last month off Southern California was a great white.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday that scientists gathered DNA by swabbing the wet suit worn by Keane Webre-Hayes when he was bitten while diving near Encinitas.

The bite tore his back, shoulder, torso, face and ear. The teen was released from a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The boy was in about 9 feet of water, and was some 150 yards offshore, when the attack happened. Witnesses estimated the shark was about 11 feet long.

Chris Lowe, director of Long Beach State University’s Shark Lab, says in a statement that swimmers should be aware that more large sharks move along the coast during the fall season.

