DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 100 wanted gang members are off the streets of North Texas after what the U.S. Marshals Service is calling a large-scale gang enforcement operation.

Operation Triple Beam Dallas involved federal and local law enforcement agencies partnering with the U.S. Marshals Service from August 1 to September 2018.

OTB targeted fugitive gang members and the organizations responsible for committing violent crimes in an effort to rid communities of gang-related violence.

Under the oversight of the U.S. Marshals Service’s North Texas Fugitive Task Force, participating agencies included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations – Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Dallas Police Department, Arlington Police Department, Dallas County Sheriffs Office, Grand Prairie Police Department, Tarrant County Sheriffs Office and the Tarrant County District Attorneys Office.

“Collaboration like this, between federal and local law enforcement, is critical when it comes to keeping our district safe,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox. “I am confident that Operation Triple Beam is making a difference in neighborhoods plagued by gang violence.”

“Gang members wreak havoc on our communities every day. Focused operations such as Operation Triple Beam bring invaluable resources from federal and local law enforcement together to make our communities safer,” said Richard Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Texas.

Since its inception in 2010, Operation Triple Beam has been conducted 50 times nationwide, resulting in more than 8,000 arrests, the seizure of more than 1,800 illegal firearms.

OTB Dallas Highlights:

• 104 arrests of violent fugitives

• 30 firearms seized to include handguns, shotguns, and assault rifles

• 164 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized

• .448 kilograms of cocaine

• 8.8 kilograms of marijuana

• 2 vehicles seized & 2 stolen vehicles recovered

• $53,751 in illicit funds recovered

OTB Dallas Notable Arrests:

Tommy Jennings and James Devoll

On August 27, 2018, the NTFTF was asked to assist in locating two men wanted by the District Attorney’s Office in Waco for charges related to the deadly Outlaw Motorcycle Group shootout at the Twin Peaks on May 17, 2015. Devoll and Jennings were wanted on charges of homicide and engaging in organized crime. Both men were present during the brawl between the Cossacks and the Banditos. The NTFTF and its partners quickly located and arrested both fugitives at separate addresses within Tarrant County. Both men have since been removed and are pending trial in Waco.

Kevin Mead

On August 13, 2018, while working OTB, deputies were notified of a recent homicide. A warrant was issued for suspect Kevin Mead charging him with homicide. Mead was a known gang member. The NTFTF and the Dallas Police Department immediately began developing valuable leads. In the late afternoon on Tuesday, August 13, Mead was found and arrested without incident.

Johnathan Wallace

On September 12, 2018, NTFTF members were searching for wanted fugitive Johnathan Wallace, wanted on a charge of aggravated robbery. Once located, NTFTF personnel arrested Wallace. In all, NTFTF personnel arrested four people. Items seized during this arrest were; $11,795 in cash, seven firearms, vehicle, cocaine and marijuana.