A man has died after he struck by a vehicle on I-20 in Fort Worth. (CBS11)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on I-20 in Fort Worth early Thursday morning.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 near east Loop 820.

Fort Worth police shut down the freeway so they could investigate the deadly accident with the help of Arlington police.

Police say the victim had lost control of his vehicle and hit a guard rail, sending some of his belongings onto the road. As he was retrieving his stuff, he was struck by another vehicle and then an 18-wheeler.

The man’s identity has not been released, and there has been no word if any of the vehicles that struck him stopped to help.