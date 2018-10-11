  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Will Smith can’t wait for Disney’s remake of “Aladdin.”

The star has revealed the live-action musical’s first poster.

Looking similar to the 1992 Robin Williams film, the poster features an ornate lamp and blue smoke along with the words: “Choose wisely.” The film’s release date of May 2019 also is listed.

Smith, who plays the Genie, wrote on Facebook: “LEMME OUT! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE.”

Last year Smith posted a picture of himself with cast members on the set of the movie.

Naomi Scott, who played the Pink Ranger in the 2017 “Power Rangers” movie, is Princess Jasmine in the film, directed by Guy Ritchie.

Other “Aladdin” cast members include Navid Negahban (“Homeland”) as the Sultan and Nasim Pedrad (“Saturday Night Live”) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden.

