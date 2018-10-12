WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Fall has arrived and the holiday season is about to.

To celebrate, the U.S. Postal Service is releasing a new stamp design with four “Sparkling Holidays stamps featuring character-rich close-ups of Santa Claus.”

The Santa images are from Haddon Sundblom paintings created for The Coca-Cola Company holiday advertisements that ran from the1940s through the early 1960s.

Sundblom, a famed commercial artist, depicted a rosy-cheeked, smiling, grandfatherly man in a red suit that came to embody the very essence of “Santa.”

Just in time to stick them to this years holiday cards!

The Sparkling Holidays stamps will be issued as Forever stamps.

Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.