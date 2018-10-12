FORT WORTH, TX (HOODLINE) — A new dog-friendly beer garden and eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 5317 Clearfork Main St. near the Shops at Clearfork, the fresh addition is called MUTTS Canine Cantina. This is its second location after the one in Uptown Dallas.

The new spot, which offers an off-leash dog park that your dog can roam while you eat and drink, offers a menu that includes dishes like the MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwich (dry-brined chicken breast with American cheese, pickles and Sichuan peppercorn sauce on a wheat bun) and the Hot Pickles & Cheese Sandwich (grilled cheese with dill chips and MUTTS sauce on a grilled bun).

Drinks from the bar include cocktails, wines and beers. You’ll find cocktails like the Barkarita (tequila, orange liqueur, lemon juice and lime juice) and the Frozen Lemonade (Deep Eddy lemon vodka, pomegranate liqueur and fresh-squeezed lemonade).

The dog park areas are available to members who purchase daily, monthly or annual passes.

Dogs can enjoy a frozen Pupsicle treat or a bite-size Doggie Dog beef frank.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, MUTTS Canine Cantina has gotten a good response.

Katie B., who was the first to review it on Sept. 30, wrote, “We had a wonderful time at MUTTS today! Great food! Great drinks! Our dogs loved the dog park and had a great time.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. MUTTS Canine Cantina is open from 3–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon–10 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekends.