WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AL West, Jeff Banister, Joe Girardi, Jon Daniels, MLB, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Joe Girardi was interviewed Friday by the Texas Rangers in their search for a new manager.

Girardi, the former New York Yankees and Florida Marlins manager, was the first person with big league managerial experience interviewed by the Rangers as they look to replace fired manager Jeff Banister.

People familiar with the details said the Rangers interviewed Girardi in Arlington. The team is making no public comments about the first round of managerial interviews.

Girardi managed the Yankees to a World Series title in 2009, their 27th overall and only one since 2000. He had a 910-710 record over 10 seasons in New York (2008-17). His contract wasn’t renewed after the Yankees lost to eventual World Series champion Houston in a seven-game ALCS last October, and he was a studio analyst for MLB Network this season.

gettyimages 861317078 e1539394965511 Joe Girardi Interviews For Rangers Manager Job Say AP Sources

Manager Joe Girardi #28 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 14, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In his only season managing the Marlins in 2006, Girardi was the NL manager of the year after a 78-84 record with the team that had the lowest payroll in the majors.

Girardi, whose 54th birthday is Sunday, played 15 seasons in the big leagues. The catcher was part of three World Series championships in his four seasons with the Yankees, and also played for the Chicago Cubs, Colorado and St. Louis.

The Rangers previously interviewed Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde and Texas assistant general manager Jayce Tingler.

amgrs Joe Girardi Interviews For Rangers Manager Job Say AP Sources

Joe Espada, Brandon Hyde and Jayce Tingler have reportedly interviewed for the Rangers manager job (Getty Images)

Banister was the AL manager of the year in 2015, his first season in Texas.

The Rangers won the AL West titles in 2015 and 2016, but are coming off consecutive losing season. He was fired with 10 games left in a 95-loss season when the focus shifted to the development of younger players.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s