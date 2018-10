FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Aga Khan Foundation, a nonprofit organization that looks to end eliminate global poverty, held a 5K race Saturday in Frisco to raise money for their cause.

The foundation helps impoverished nations, like those in remote areas of Africa and Asia, and hopes to build better future for those areas globally. Click here to learn more.

Here are some of the sights and sounds of the fun run: