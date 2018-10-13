WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
ALVIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old girl was fatally mauled by her family’s dog in their Houston-area home.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to a home in Alvin on Friday afternoon after getting a 911 call.

At the home, located about 30 miles south of Houston, deputies found the girl had been attacked by the dog while the two were playing in the yard.

The girl sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

Authorities say the mixed-breed dog was euthanized on scene and will be transported to a lab for analysis.

The sheriff’s office says no charges are expected to be filed, calling the attack “a horrific and tragic accident.”

The name of the girl was not immediately released by authorities.

