DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeowners in Dallas near White Rock Creek are watching the weather closely this weekend as the threat of flooding returns. It’s something some residents are getting used to.

“I should have brought my bathing suit to swim versus biking,” said Claudio Laterreur, who lives near White Rock Creek.

Just a few week ago, the creek crested at an all-time high, flooding many homes off Goforth Drive. And once again, water crept close to the homes on Saturday. More rain is expected Sunday and going into Monday.

“You know, I normally love the rain… and I’m so over it right now,” said Debby Stick.

Stick also lives near the creek and is still dealing with damage from flooding in September, which sent more than two feet of water into her home.

“I had to have this wonderful remediator company come in and they took down all the drywall and insulation and stuff… and then I had these amazingly great friends who helped us move all the furniture out and clean up the floors,” said Stick.

Luckily, the community is committed to helping out those who need it in any way they can. Neighbors said they’re raising money for those affected by the flooding. They have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for repairs.

Residents who live in this area said they do have flood insurance as it’s required.