This dove recipe is as tasty as it is unique.

The Bradly Breast

Step 1 – Soak half a dove breast in thousand island dressing for 1-2 hours.

Step 2 – Slice a jalapeño and a purple onion and sandwich them together with the dove breast and wrap in bacon. (You may need a toothpick to hold it together)

Step 3 – Place on the grill and baste with a mixture of equal parts Hienz 57 and honey.

Step 4 – Turn over and baste the other side

Step 5 – When bacon becomes crispy, remove from grill.

Step 6 – ENJOY!