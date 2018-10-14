FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two 3-year-old children, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were shot near a store in Fort Worth late Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to police, officers responded to the 5300 block of East Rosedale Street at Smokey’s Paradise Food Mart in regards to a drive-by shooting.

Police say one 3-year-old was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg. The 19- and 20-year-olds were shot in the leg as well.

The four victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a grey Nissan Altima and is described as a black male wearing a grey shirt.

This is a breaking story and will be updated