WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMGod Friended Me
    8:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:30 PMMadam Secretary
    10:30 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:30 PMCowboys Post Game Show
    View All Programs
UPDATED | October 14, 2018, 7:38 PM
Filed Under:child shot, Fort Worth, Rosedale Drive, Shooting
(credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two 3-year-old children, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were shot near a store in Fort Worth late Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to police, officers responded to the 5300 block of East Rosedale Street at Smokey’s Paradise Food Mart in regards to a drive-by shooting.

Police say one 3-year-old was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg. The 19- and 20-year-olds were shot in the leg as well.

The four victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a grey Nissan Altima and is described as a black male wearing a grey shirt.

This is a breaking story and will be updated

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s