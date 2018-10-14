Comments
Photo: Giles Hudson/CBSDFW
LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – More than a dozen shots were fired at a vehicle on the Sam Rayburn Tollway this morning, striking a man who was hit multiple times, police said.
It happened around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the tollway before Standridge Drive.
We’re told a 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but his current condition is not known.
Police are not saying so far whether this was a road-rage shooting, but detectives are investigating.
There’s been no word yet on suspects.
