LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – More than a dozen shots were fired at a vehicle on the Sam Rayburn Tollway this morning, striking a man who was hit multiple times, police said.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the tollway before Standridge Drive.

#BREAKING: @LewisvilleTexas Police investigating who fired more than a dozen shots on the Sam Rayburn Tollway, striking a 26-year-old man multiple times. No word yet if this was a road rage shooting. pic.twitter.com/4vMaktGeq5 — Giles Hudson (@CBS11Giles) October 14, 2018

We’re told a 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but his current condition is not known.

Police are not saying so far whether this was a road-rage shooting, but detectives are investigating.

There’s been no word yet on suspects.

