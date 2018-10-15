WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dfw, flooding, Floods, helicopter rescue, Junction Texas, Llano River, Rain, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas game warden, West Texas

JUNCTION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Searchers have located the remains of a third person several days after raging floodwaters overtook a small city in West Texas.

A news release from Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman Christi Powers says the remains were found Saturday evening near Yates Crossing in Junction, a small city alongside the South Llano River. The floodwaters had forced dramatic rescues by water and air last Monday.

Crews have been looking specifically for four people who went missing when an RV park in Junction was washed away. Two of their bodies were found Thursday, miles downriver from the RV park. It was not immediately clear whether the remains found Saturday belonged to one of the other two missing people.

Junction, Texas is located about 140 miles west of Austin.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s