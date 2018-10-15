FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Efforts are underway to try and extend the life of a 9-year-old girl currently on life support at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Attorneys for the hospital say the hospital has agreed not to take Payton Summons off life support during Monday’s hearing.

Summons has been in the hospital since September 25 when she went into cardiac arrest. Doctors then found large tumor in her chest. She’s been on a ventilator, but her heart is still beating on it’s own.

Monday afternoon, attorneys representing Payton Summons’ family filed a motion to extend a temporary restraining order by two weeks, trying to keep the hospital from taking the child doctors declared brain dead, off life support.

The judge asked them why they’re trying to extend the temporary restraining order.

They said since the last hearing they’ve learned of at least three facilities that may be able to take Summons. One in Louisiana, one in California and one in Massachusetts.

Attorneys for Cook Children’s Medical Center requested the additional time be denied. They stand behind their belief Summons is legally dead and needs to be taken off life support.

Last Wednesday, a judge declined to extend an order keeping the child on life support.