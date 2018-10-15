NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – AT&T is working to restore service after a lightning strike started a electrical fire at one of its facilities.

The Richardson Fire Department responded to the fire at the data center around 9:45 a.m., eventually clearing the scene.

The ensuing outage impacted customer’s internet and Uverse service.

“Damage caused by a fire at one of our facilities may be affecting internet services for some of our customers in the Dallas area. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” said an AT&T spokesperson.

No one was hurt.