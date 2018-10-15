Comments
We join our friends from Lone Star Ag Credit, at their 6th Annual Dove Hunt, near Throckmorton, Texas. We spend the afternoon shooting clay targets for fun and warmup, then doing a little dove hunting while we discuss how Lone Star Ag Credit can help finance your piece of Texas. It’s old friends and new playing hooky from work, hunting dove and just enjoying the outdoors together. So, tune in and enjoy the hunt while you dream of acquiring your own piece of agriculture and hunting property in Texas.