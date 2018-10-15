WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

We join our friends from Lone Star Ag Credit, at their 6th Annual Dove Hunt, near Throckmorton, Texas. We spend the afternoon shooting clay targets for fun and warmup, then doing a little dove hunting while we discuss how Lone Star Ag Credit can help finance your piece of Texas. It’s old friends and new playing hooky from work, hunting dove and just enjoying the outdoors together. So, tune in and enjoy the hunt while you dream of acquiring your own piece of agriculture and hunting property in Texas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s