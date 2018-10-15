DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A felony child abuse charge has been filed against Dallas Police Sergeant Jamie McDonald.

She was released from jail on a $25,000 bond in Rockwall County.

Sgt. McDonald, 37, has been placed on administrative leave. That’s about all the Dallas Police Department is saying about this arrest.

She has been with the department since 2002.

In those 16 years, she rose to the level of sergeant and most recently worked out of the south central patrol division.

She was arrested after a week-long investigation by the Royse City Police Department since the alleged crime happened at her home there.

An arrest affidavit details a disturbing incident on October 7.

Detectives say McDonald’s 8-year-old daughter became of upset when her mother, the officer, got rid of a family cat.

The affidavit says the daughter “…uploaded a video of herself crying and speaking about the incident on YouTube.”

That reportedly upset the mother who allegedly slapped her daughter with an open hand.

According to the affidavit, McDonald “…got on top of her holding her arm to the ground and started slapping her with the other hand… McDonald then sat on (her daughter’s) stomach and continued the assault to her face and arms.”

The report goes on to say McDonald’s 12-year-old son witnessed the assault and threatened to call his father who apparently doesn’t live there, but McDonald took his cell phone away.

That 12-year-old son told authorities his mother choked him until he almost passed out in April.

Detectives took photos of bruises on the 8-year-old’s face.

Both children were interviewed by the Rockwall County Child Advocacy Center before the felony charge was filed.