WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – President Trump on Monday said Saudi Arabia’s King Salman denies any knowledge about what happened to Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, adding that he is “immediately” sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meeting with the king.

The Trump administration has sustained criticism in recent days since Khashoggi’s disappearance for its reluctance to criticize Saudi Arabia, and for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s intention to still attend a conference in Saudi Arabia when many private sector entities have backed out. Mr. Trump did tell CBS News’ “60 Minutes” there would be “severe punishment” if Khashoggi is dead and the Saudis are found responsible.

The Post reported that Turkey claims to have audio of Khashoggi’s death after he entered the Saudi embassy in Turkey earlier this month.

Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened “to our Saudi Arabian citizen.” He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answer. I am immediately sending our Secretary of State to meet with King! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2018

Mr. Trump, as he did in a tweet Monday, has highlighted that Khashoggi is not a U.S. citizen, although he is a lawful permanent resident in Virginia.

