HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A suspect has been arrested following what Houston police say was an assault on a TV news crew, an attack on officers and theft of a patrol car.

Harris County records show Alex Allen Jenkins of Houston was being held Tuesday on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

HPD Patrol car was taken by force after officers stopped to assist at a wreck involving a Channel 2 live truck. News crew and one officer had minor injuries. 202 pic.twitter.com/fYEnDZlIvd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 15, 2018

Police say a KPRC van was sideswiped Monday at an intersection in an alleged attempted carjacking and assault on the news crew. Two officers, in the area making an arrest, were attacked when they tried to assist. The victims had minor injuries.

Police say Jenkins then took off in their squad car, with a juvenile detainee still in the back. The teenager was dropped off a few blocks from the scene of the assault.

The police car was found abandoned in southwest Houston. Jenkins was arrested later Monday — his 29th birthday.

Online records didn’t list an attorney representing Jenkins, whose bond was $1,500. He is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and assault on a peace officer.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)