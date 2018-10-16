WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
UPDATED: October 16, 2018  11:05 AM
LLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Raging floodwaters have destroyed a bridge over a river in Central Texas.

Video shows the bloated Llano River overrunning a bridge in Kingsland, about 65 miles northwest of Austin. It was just after 9:00 a.m. when the FM 2900 bridge in Kingsland collapsed, sending chunks rushing down the river.

llano river bridge collapse 1 Raging Floods Destroy Bridge Over River Near Austin

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Late Tuesday morning officials were concerned large pieces of concrete might stay intact and crash into another bridge, the FM 1431 Bridge, several miles downstream.

The National Weather Service says the river at nearby Llano is expected to crest Tuesday morning at near-record levels near 41 feet, which is 18 feet above major flood stage.

Forecasters are telling people along the river to seek higher ground after more than 10 inches of rain fell in the past day and a half.

A flash flood warning is in effect, and forecasters describe it as a “very dangerous situation.”

llano river flooding 2 Raging Floods Destroy Bridge Over River Near Austin

The river isn’t expected to drop below major flood stage until Wednesday.

Last week, four people were swept away in floodwaters along the South Llano River in Junction when an RV park was washed away. Two of their bodies were found Thursday, miles downriver. The body of a third person was found Saturday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

