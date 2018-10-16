DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Botham Jean’s parents say it’s not easy being back in North Texas, but they came seeking answers.

They met with Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson for an update on a case her office plans to present to a grand jury against Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who fatally shot their son in his own apartment, saying she mistook it as her own.

“There are some questions I had before that have been answered,” said Allison Jean.

“The family has some concerns, we had some concerns about the length of time that it takes… We know they’re actively pursuing leads – they’re not sitting on evidence,” said the family’s attorney Lee Merritt.

Jean’s parents say they’re satisfied with where the case is at this point.

“We’re also very appreciative of the support that we’re getting from the community,” said Allison Jean.

They believe that support ultimately led to Guyger’s firing and brought inequalities into the spotlight.

“Botham was aware of the inequalities of the system and he lived his life in such a way that he would not have to interact or get in trouble because of these inequalities… and so that is what hurts me even more. That he was not running while black, he was not walking while black, he was not driving while black, but he was in his apartment by himself, watching television and he died while black right there in his apartment,” Jean said.

Attorneys for the Jean family said they believe there may still be a number of witnesses that need to be interviewed.

They said they could not go into detail about what evidence was presented to them Tuesday.