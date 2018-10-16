WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
by Erin Jones | CBS11
Filed Under:Amber Guyger, Botham Jean, Dallas County DA, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, former officer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Botham Jean’s parents say it’s not easy being back in North Texas, but they came seeking answers.

They met with Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson for an update on a case her office plans to present to a grand jury against Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who fatally shot their son in his own apartment, saying she mistook it as her own.

amber Botham Jeans Parents Return To Dallas To Speak With DA: There Are Some Questions I Had Before That Have Been Answered

Amber Guyger mugshot (Kaufman County Jail)

screen shot 2018 10 16 at 10 11 16 pm Botham Jeans Parents Return To Dallas To Speak With DA: There Are Some Questions I Had Before That Have Been Answered

Botham Jean’s parents (CBS11)

“There are some questions I had before that have been answered,” said Allison Jean.

“The family has some concerns, we had some concerns about the length of time that it takes… We know they’re actively pursuing leads – they’re not sitting on evidence,” said the family’s attorney Lee Merritt.

Jean’s parents say they’re satisfied with where the case is at this point.

botham jean 1 Botham Jeans Parents Return To Dallas To Speak With DA: There Are Some Questions I Had Before That Have Been Answered

Botham Jean

“We’re also very appreciative of the support that we’re getting from the community,” said Allison Jean.

They believe that support ultimately led to Guyger’s firing and brought inequalities into the spotlight.

“Botham was aware of the inequalities of the system and he lived his life in such a way that he would not have to interact or get in trouble because of these inequalities… and so that is what hurts me even more. That he was not running while black, he was not walking while black, he was not driving while black, but he was in his apartment by himself, watching television and he died while black right there in his apartment,” Jean said.

Attorneys for the Jean family said they believe there may still be a number of witnesses that need to be interviewed.

They said they could not go into detail about what evidence was presented to them Tuesday.

 

Comments
  1. mr southpaw (@icepuck2) says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Why does the media stir so much racism? You talk about this so dang much. About two years ago you had the white man call 911 here in Dallas. They ended up shooting and killing him. The family are in a fight with the Dallas Police but this one was thrown under the rug. The officer that mistaken the black man for stealing the truck that was his own and shot him was hush hush. Why? Oh, the officer was black. The War Veteran that shot the man that had broken into his home and ended up shooting the man was shot by the police. The Veteran was white. It was quickly thrown under the rug. Three incidents in the DFW where it “wasn’t” a white officer shooting a black and they were all quickly pushed to the back. A white shooting a black and you all won’t let it go. We hear racism. We see protest. You make it look like this is all that happens with it isn’t. YOU ALL CAUSE THIS HATE! YOU ALL MAKE IT LOOK LIKE IT’S ALL ONE SIDED!

    Reply Report comment

