LLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Forecasters are telling people along the Llano River in Central Texas to seek higher ground after more than 10 inches of rain fell in the past day and a half.

The National Weather Service says the river at Llano, about 65 miles northwest of Austin, is expected to crest Tuesday morning at near-record levels. A flash flood warning is in effect, and forecasters describe it as a “very dangerous situation.”

The river was expected to crest at near 41 feet, which is 18 feet above major flood stage. It’s not expected to drop below major flood stage until Wednesday.

Last week, four people were swept away in floodwaters along the South Llano River in Junction when an RV park was washed away. Two of their bodies were found Thursday, miles downriver. The body of a third person was found Saturday.

