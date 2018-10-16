DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Water Utilities has experienced sanitary sewer overflows of diluted wastewater at several locations throughout the city.

Overflows happened in five major drainage basins. DWU Assistant Director Zachary Peoples emphasized that none of the overflows of diluted wastewater will affect the City’s water supply.

“The overflows were primarily caused by inflow and infiltration of storm water into the City of Dallas wastewater collection system,” Peoples said. DWU crews are monitoring and performing cleanup at each overflow location as needed.

Although there is no danger to the water supply, Peoples’ reminds the public to avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in any of the affected areas. If the anyone comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spills, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly.

People using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that was distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.

Those with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

The water supplied by the City of Dallas, whether directly through your faucet or provided to a wholesale customer, is safe to drink and may be used for personal use.