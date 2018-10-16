GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother is suing Trinity Life Baptist Church in Garland for $1 million, claiming her son was sexually abused and blames the church for not doing enough to prevent it.

The lawsuit accuses the church of failing to report or investigate suspected child sexual abuse cases and for not having enough policies in place to protect children.

Former youth minister Dalton Lanphier was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 20016 for child sexual abuse involving several boys.

The lawsuit said Lanphier would let underage boys drive his vehicle in a nearby school parking lot, then sexually assault them.