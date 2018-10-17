The look of a thirsty thief. (photo courtesy: Arlington Police Department)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are searching for a man who they said pulled off a “textbook beer run.”

The so-called “beer baron” swiped 5 cases of beer, according to the department’s tweet.

Here is a textbook definition of a beer run. This beer baron swiped 5 cases from a convenience store in the 5000 block of Little School Road and took off. He left in a Gray Dodge truck. 📞 Det. Thompson if you recognize him, 817-459-6054 or email, leonor.thompson@arlingtontx.gov pic.twitter.com/un3So55wB1 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 17, 2018

The beer bandit struck a convenience store in the 5000 block of Little School Road.

He drove off in a gray Dodge truck.

Anyone who recognizes him should call 817.459.6054 or email him at leonor.thompson@arlingtontx.gov.