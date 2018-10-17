CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The record rain and cold is causing the pavement to come apart on roadways in parts of North Texas.

Carrollton police say part of the highway surface on northbound Interstate-35E separated near Crosby Road.

The damaged highway led to several accidents, including one that involved a police vehicle responding to an accident in the area. The officer was not injured.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) say it’s hard to know how long repairs will take. Wednesday morning, during rush hour, traffic was reduced to only one lane while crews continued to make repairs.

While there’s no word if the highway surface damage in Carrollton was caused by weather, there have been similar issues across North Texas. Potholes in several cities have resulted in popped tires, bent rims and frayed nerves for drivers.

Worker Alberto Reyes was attending to his 7th flat tire of the day when he spoke to CBS 11 News. He said with all the rain there have been issues across the metroplex. “I’ve been in Irving, Euless, Fort Worth. I’ve been all over.’’

Drivers are being reminded to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of and alongside them, not to use cruise control on wet roads, and to make sure their tires have good tread and are properly inflated.