DES MOINES, Iowa (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — You still have a chance! No Mega Millions ticket had all six winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing for what was a $667 million top prize.

The result is a staggering $868 million jackpot for Friday night’s drawing. Should the winner opt to take the cash value option they’ll walk away with an estimated $494 million.

The Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.

Nine Mega Millions tickets had the five white balls to win the second prize — $1 million. And one of those, sold in San Antonio, had the Megaplier option, available in most states for an extra $1. That ticket is worth $5 million.

A $5 MILLION winning ticket for last night's #MegaMillions drawing was sold in #SanAntonio! Winning numbers: 3 – 45 – 49 – 61 – 69. Check your tickets! #TexasLottery #Texas pic.twitter.com/lGFaNJpREr — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) October 17, 2018

In Texas, there was a total of more than $11,000,000 worth of Mega Millions ticket sales Tuesday night alone.

The next drawing will be Friday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game — without the Megaplier option.

Mega Millions is played in Texas, 43 other states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It costs $2 to play and the sales cutoff time in Texas is 9:45 p.m.

